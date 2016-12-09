Photo: Filling hampers to feed families at Christmas

Volunteers put bags of potatoes into boxes of food as part of the Rotary Club of Iqaluit Community Christmas Food Basket Drive 2014. Every year, the Iqaluit Rotary delivers 200 food baskets to needy families, elders and shelters in Iqaluit. Each hamper contains more than 15 items for a Christmas dinner including turkey, potatoes, fruits, vegetables and other holiday treats. The total value of food donated comes to about $30,000 each year. All the money raised for the program comes from Iqaluit businesses, service clubs and local citizens without whose support, they could not continue. You can donate to the Rotary Club's food basket program or through the www.canadahelps.org website. This year's food will be delivered to the Iqaluit Cadet Hall Dec. 17. If you want to volunteer to help pack food, or deliver baskets, contact Geoffrey Oliver at geoffrey.oliver@gmail.com. (PHOTO BY RON WASSINK)