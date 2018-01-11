Photo: FCNQ mourns longtime president, Pauloosie Kasudluak

Nunavik’s co-operative network, the Fédération des co-opératives du Nouveau-Quebec or Iliagisat has lost a longtime member: Pauloosie Q. Kasudluak of Inukjuak. "Pauloosie was president of the FCNQ for years and was an active member of the co-operative movement for several decades," the federation said in a statement. "He was known to meet the challenges with wisdom and dignity, to demonstrate his appreciation for employees' work and to encourage them to continue their mission. He was also a source of inspiration for several people and cared deeply for the well-being of his people. The impact of his contributions to the community and the cooperative movement will continue to be appreciated for future generations." Kasudluak, who was born in 1928 on the Nastapoka Islands, was also a well-known carver. He began carving in 1952 after observing others' work, specializing in smaller pieces due to an arm problem. Seals were among his favourite subjects. Kasudluak had several exhibitions of his work, which can also be found in museum collections, nationally and internationally. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE FCNQ)