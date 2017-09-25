Photo: Fall descends on the Nunavik tundra

The tundra turns gold and rust at Gabriel Lake, near Kuujjuaq, Nunavik. While it has dipped below 0 C this month in the Nunavik hub, temperatures have been mild and even warm with highs near +20 C mid-month and, more recently, dropping to highs of between +8 C and +13 C. That's all above normal; Environment Canada says average highs for this time of year in Kuujjuaq are between +7 C and +8 C. (PHOTO BY ALLEN GORDON)