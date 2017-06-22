Photo: Eyes to the skies Nunavummiut for summer air show

Air acrobats fly over Taloyoak June 22 as crowds cheer from below. The Canadian Arctic Aviation Tour, which began in Fort Liard, NWT, June 2, is currently making its way to every Arctic community this summer to honour northern, remote aviation during Canada's 150th year of Confederation. Some shows are "wheels up" which means the aircraft only do a flyby, while other communities are "wheels down" which means pilots land in the community. The tour wraps up in Iqaluit Aug. 18 for a final celebration and is expected to coincide with the grand opening of Iqaluit's new airport terminal. The aero-acrobats visited Rankin Inlet June 26 and will be in Arviat June 27. Pilots and organizers plan a special show in Baker Lake, Canada's geographical centre, for Canada's birthday, July 1. For more details, visit caat2017.com. (PHOTO BY SALLY TAKOLIK)