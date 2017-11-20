Photo: Exploring ways to keep Nunavimmiut out of the court system

Louisa Qaurritaiyuk, Makivik Corp.'s new Nunavik justice assistant, looks over files at the Puvirnituq courthouse last week. Qaurritaiyuk helps coordinate the region's 10 community justice committees, which deliver support and draft alternative measures for Nunavimmiut offenders. Read more about Nunavik's complex and busy justice system later at Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)