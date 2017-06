Meet the winners of Jaanimmarik school’s first Spelling Bee, hosted June 2 at the Kuujjuaq high school. At left, Keira Gadbois won in the Grade 5-6 category while Sarah Kudluk, at right, came in second place. Between the two students is Jaanimmarik teacher Lucie Drainville, who helped organize the spelling competition. (PHOTO BY ISABELLE DUBOIS)