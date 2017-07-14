Photo: Escort service… CCGS Henry Larson helps out MV Mitiq

The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Henry Larsen provides a safe escort through the ice of Frobisher Bay for the NEAS cargo ship M/V Mitiq July 18. The Mitiq, which arrived in Iqaluit July 19, is the first cargo ship of the summer in Nunavut, bringing all manner of supplies to northern residents who depend on the annual sealift. After unloading at Iqaluit, which is expected to take three days, the Mitiq is bound for Pangnirtung. The Coast Guard's 2017 annual Arctic operational season is well underway. The Coast Guard also escorted two Iqaluit-bound fuel tankers this month—the Travestern and Halvestern. (PHOTO COURTESY CCG)