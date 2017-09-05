Photo: Embrace life… by kicking up your heels

Nunavut Sivuniksavut students kick up their heels in a square dance in front of Parliament Hill in Ottawa Sept. 8 to celebrate life and raise awareness about suicide prevention. The annual event, hosted by the National Inuit Youth Council and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, included performances and speeches to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day and Nunavut's Embrace Life Day, observed on Sept. 10. Around Nunavut people held local events in their community last week as well to dispel the stigma around suicide. (PHOTO BY KELLY BUELL)