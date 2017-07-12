Photo: Embassy of Imagination strikes again, in Ottawa

Cape Dorset's Parr Josephee stands beside a two-headed owl which is part of a new Embassy of Imagination mural in Ottawa's Byward Market. Josephee, who has helped paint murals with the arts organization in the past, is now a youth mentor for other young Inuit artists. The full mural was unveiled on July 16 after a year's worth of planning and 10 days of painting. Read more about the project later, on nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY COURTNEY EDGAR)