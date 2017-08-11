Photo: Elisapie belts out the classics for Aqpik Jam

Elisapie Isaac and brother Charlie Tarkirk—adopted out to separate families as children—take the stage in an emotional performance Aug. 15 which paid tribute to their Inuit musical influences, on Day 2 of Aqpik Jam, Kuujjuaq's annual summer music festival. At one point, they invited Mark Katjulik, a member of the Salluit Band, to join them on stage so they could sing a couple of the band's songs. The evening's line-up included Twin Flames, The Jerry Cans and André-Philippe Gagnon, well-known southern Quebec chameleon who performs in the voice of various artists including James Brown, Mike Jagger and the Bee Gees. Aqpik Jam wraps up tonight. See their Facebook page for tonight's line-up. (PHOTO BY ISABELLE DUBOIS)