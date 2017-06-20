Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Ottawa June 20, 2017 - 10:40 am

Photo: Elisapie belts it out at Aboriginal Day concert

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Salluit's native daughter Elisapie gives a command performance with her band at the National Aboriginal Day concert in Ottawa June 21. The show, at Major's Hill Park just east of Parliament Hill, was co-hosted by Nunavik's Beatrice Deer and Devery Jacobs and featured a number of artists including former Kashtin band member Florent Vollant and rising country music star Genevieve Fisher. (PHOTO BY MICHAEL ROBERTS)
Salluit's native daughter Elisapie gives a command performance with her band at the National Aboriginal Day concert in Ottawa June 21. The show, at Major's Hill Park just east of Parliament Hill, was co-hosted by Nunavik's Beatrice Deer and Devery Jacobs and featured a number of artists including former Kashtin band member Florent Vollant and rising country music star Genevieve Fisher. (PHOTO BY MICHAEL ROBERTS)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

 THIS WEEK’S ADS

 ADVERTISING


        