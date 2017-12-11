Photo: Elder stories as part of the school curriculum

Students at Paatsaali School in Sanikiluaq listen and record elders' stories Dec. 6 as part of their media class. Footage recorded will be made into a video to be sent to southern pen pals and will also be shown in the lobby of the school and on the local TV channel. Recording elders is something the students have been doing for 15 years, say school staff, and the recordings become increasingly valuable as a way to understand, document and preserve traditional knowledge as elders pass away. This most recent session involved elders Mina Eyaituq, Lottie Arragutainaq, Annie Novalinga, Bessie Crow and Annie Tookalook. (PHOTO COURTESY OF PAATSAALI SCHOOL)