Leah Kippomee, a recent graduate of the Early Childhood Education program offered by the Arctic College learning centre in Pond Inlet, helps preschooler Sonia Rae Enookolo work with finger puppets. Kippomee and five other student recently graduated with two-year ECE diplomas and some will seek jobs at the Pirurvik pre-school in Pond Inlet. (PHOTO COURTESY OF TESSA LOCHHEAD)