Photo: Educating Nunavut public servants just got easier

Government of Nunavut employees seeking higher education now have a new avenue to do so, thanks to a freshly-inked deal with Dalhousie University signed by Dalhousie faculty member Martine Durier-Copp and Nunavut deputy premier Monica Ell-Kanayak at Iqaluit's Frobisher Inn, Feb. 16. According to the new memorandum of understanding, the Halifax-based school will offer degree programs to graduates of the Hivuliqtikhanut Leadership Development program, which graduated its first cohort of senior management students earlier on Feb. 16. The Hivuliqtikhanut program is available to GN supervisors and managers looking to upgrade their skills in leadership and team building. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)