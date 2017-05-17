Photo: Dry dock Maud awaits her journey back to Norway

Roald Amundsen's Maud sits atop a barge in frozen Cambridge Bay May 14, drying out and lightening her load before her anticipated journey east, over the Atlantic Ocean, and back to Vollen, Norway this summer. The 100-year-old ship sank from its moorings in Cambridge Bay 85 years ago. A team of Norwegians, led by Jan Wanggaard and keen to repatriate the famous explorer's ship, used industrial grade inflatables last year summer to float the Maud and set her on a barge for drying. You can follow the project's progress through the Maud's Facebook page and the blog maudreturnshome.no. (PHOTO BY DENISE LEBLEU IMAGE)