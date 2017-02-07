Photo: Drums and fashion cap off trade show in Kitikmeot

Drummers, dancers and a fashion show cap off Kitikmeot Trade Show activities Feb. 8 in Cambridge Bay at a cultural event open to the community. That was after delegates attending the Feb. 7 trade show charity auction raised $24,349 for youth in western Nunavut. The mayor's youth advisory council in Cambridge Bay will receive $14,609 of that amount and youth groups in the other four communities in Nunavut's Kitikmeot region will receive $2,434 each. "Thank you to all of the fantastic companies, individuals and organizations who made incredible donations and to the purchasers who were generous in their bidding," said the municipality, in a message on Facebook. The trade show wrapped up Feb. 9 with a pancake breakfast. (PHOTO COURTESY OF JEANNIE EHALOK)