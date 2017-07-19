Photo: Dorset Fine Arts uncovers textile collection

A staff member from Dorset Fine Arts in Toronto holds up a 50-year-old piece of fabric printed in Cape Dorset. DFA recently uncovered 175 fabric pieces, all printed in the 1960s and 1970s by Inuit artists at Kinngait Studios, and donated them to the Textile Museum of Canada in Toronto. The two organizations are working to create an exhibit of the pieces, which will be the largest of its kind in the county. Read more later at NunatsiaqOnline.ca. (PHOTO COURTESY OF DFA)