Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavik December 01, 2016 - 6:50 am

Photo: Don’t trash it, recycle it

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
A Kuujjuaq family drops off a carload of recyclable items to Kativik Regional Government environmental specialist Véronique Gilbert at the Northern Village and KRG-hosted event Don’t Trash it, Recycle it! on Nov. 9. The event capped off a summer-long effort, which saw the community’s recycling site open each Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Over that period, Kuujjuamiut recycled 50 cubic metres of electronic devices and appliances, 10 boxes of used fluorescent lighting and dozens of batteries. (PHOTO COURTESY OF KRG)
A Kuujjuaq family drops off a carload of recyclable items to Kativik Regional Government environmental specialist Véronique Gilbert at the Northern Village and KRG-hosted event Don’t Trash it, Recycle it! on Nov. 9. The event capped off a summer-long effort, which saw the community’s recycling site open each Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Over that period, Kuujjuamiut recycled 50 cubic metres of electronic devices and appliances, 10 boxes of used fluorescent lighting and dozens of batteries. (PHOTO COURTESY OF KRG)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

 THIS WEEK’S ADS

 ADVERTISING


        