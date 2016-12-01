Photo: Don’t trash it, recycle it

A Kuujjuaq family drops off a carload of recyclable items to Kativik Regional Government environmental specialist Véronique Gilbert at the Northern Village and KRG-hosted event Don’t Trash it, Recycle it! on Nov. 9. The event capped off a summer-long effort, which saw the community’s recycling site open each Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Over that period, Kuujjuamiut recycled 50 cubic metres of electronic devices and appliances, 10 boxes of used fluorescent lighting and dozens of batteries. (PHOTO COURTESY OF KRG)