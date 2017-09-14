Photo: Don’t forgot to apply for this year’s AIP

Kevin Kablutsiak, executive director of the Arctic Inspiration Prize, speaks to Kativik Regional Government councillors in Kuujjuaq Sept. 11. Kablutsiak came to explain changes to this year’s prize and encourage Nunavimmiut organizations and groups to get their nomination packages ready. The $1 million prize, awarded annually to Northern projects that focus on innovation and well-being, has been increased to $3 million this year, which could be shared by up to 10 winners. Nomination packages are due Oct. 23; visit www.arcticinspirationprize.ca for more details. (PHOTO COURTESY OF KRG)