Photo: Diving deep with Resolute students

Master Seaman Rebecca Gallant, a port Inspection diver at the Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic), in Halifax, N.S., helps a student put on a dry suit during a visit from Gallant and her Operation Nunalivut colleagues to Qarmartalik School in Resolute Bay, March 1. Operation Nunalivut 2017, which got underway in mid-February and runs to March 17, unfolds around Resolute Bay and Hall Beach this year with 290 Canadian Armed Forces personnel. The annual training exercise includes a live fire exercise, the deployment of drones, Arctic survival exercises and dive operations through sea ice near Resolute to evaluate cold weather "diving ensembles and ice diving tactics, techniques and procedures." (PHOTO BY CPL. GABRIELLE DESROCHERS)