Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Ottawa December 05, 2016 - 6:37 am

Photo: Discredited Ottawa cop gets demoted for disparaging remarks

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Ottawa Police Service Sgt. Chris Hrnchiar, who made disparaging, off-duty, online comments about Aboriginal people while involved in the suspicious death investigation of Inuit artist Annie Pootoogook, will be demoted in rank to first-class constable for three months and was ordered to undergo cultural sensitivity training at a sentencing hearing at the Ottawa police headquarters Dec. 7. The sentence reflects what Christiane Huneault, the OPS's legal services general counsel, suggested at Hrnchiar's first appearance at a disciplinary hearing Nov. 1. Many continue to mourn the death of the award-winning Cape Dorset artist, like those above on Oct. 4, since Pootoogook's death in Ottawa this past September. Read more about Hrnchiar's hearing later, on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY JIM BELL)
Ottawa Police Service Sgt. Chris Hrnchiar, who made disparaging, off-duty, online comments about Aboriginal people while involved in the suspicious death investigation of Inuit artist Annie Pootoogook, will be demoted in rank to first-class constable for three months and was ordered to undergo cultural sensitivity training at a sentencing hearing at the Ottawa police headquarters Dec. 7. The sentence reflects what Christiane Huneault, the OPS's legal services general counsel, suggested at Hrnchiar's first appearance at a disciplinary hearing Nov. 1. Many continue to mourn the death of the award-winning Cape Dorset artist, like those above on Oct. 4, since Pootoogook's death in Ottawa this past September. Read more about Hrnchiar's hearing later, on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY JIM BELL)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

 THIS WEEK’S ADS

 ADVERTISING


        