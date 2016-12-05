Photo: Discredited Ottawa cop gets demoted for disparaging remarks

Ottawa Police Service Sgt. Chris Hrnchiar, who made disparaging, off-duty, online comments about Aboriginal people while involved in the suspicious death investigation of Inuit artist Annie Pootoogook, will be demoted in rank to first-class constable for three months and was ordered to undergo cultural sensitivity training at a sentencing hearing at the Ottawa police headquarters Dec. 7. The sentence reflects what Christiane Huneault, the OPS's legal services general counsel, suggested at Hrnchiar's first appearance at a disciplinary hearing Nov. 1. Many continue to mourn the death of the award-winning Cape Dorset artist, like those above on Oct. 4, since Pootoogook's death in Ottawa this past September. Read more about Hrnchiar's hearing later, on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY JIM BELL)