Photo: Digging out in Rankin Inlet

A Rankin Inlet maintenance worker clears streets on Thursday, Nov. 23 during a recent storm that began overnight on Monday and didn't subside until three days later. Winds on Tuesday and Wednesday maxed out at 95 km/h, according to Environment Canada weather data, plummeting temperatures to -17 C. Schools, stores, government offices and other workplaces closed down for two days and reopened on Thursday. (PHOTO BY MAGGIE PUTULIK PHOTOGRAPHY)