Photo: Dig this… neighbours help out after the blizzard

March 09, 2017

Hannah Benoit stands March 11 on her Rankin Inlet front steps which recently reappeared from under a mountain of snow thanks to some good Samaritan neighbours with strong arms and shovels. The Kivalliq hub town saw fierce blizzard conditions late last week with winds gusting to nearly 100 km/h from March 8 to March 10. While temperatures remain cold in Rankin Inlet today, blue skies have returned. Benoit wanted to offer a public "thank you" to those who helped dig her out from the storm. (PHOTO BY NOEL KALUDJAK)

