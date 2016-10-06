Photo: Dedicated to her people

Maatalii Okalik, president, National Inuit Youth Council, gives the keynote address on the final day of the Inuit Studies Conference in St. John’s Oct. 10. Okalik began her talk with a video clip of John Amagaolik, one of the architects of the territory of Nunavut, when he appeared on CBC’s Front Page Challenge in 1976 to explain the goal of building an Inuit territory. “The original intent is the survival of a unique people,” Amagoalik told the CBC host. “I am still having the same conversation today,” Okalik told the lecture hall at Memorial University. “Today we are still interested and dedicated to the survival of our people.” (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)