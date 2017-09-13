Photo: Decorating Iqaluit’s new airport

Winnipeg Art Gallery curator Andrew Kear, front, along with Government of Nunavut art curator Krista Zawadski, left, and Serge Saurette prepare to hang five large-scale, Nunavut-made wall hangings inside the new Iqaluit International Airport, which celebrated its official grand opening this week, on Sept. 13. The wall hangings are among 7,300 pieces of art from the Government of Nunavut's Fine Arts Collection currently stored in trust at the Winnipeg Art Gallery. The WAG helped to transfer and install dozens of pieces of art at the new 9,000 square foot airport, including 58 sculptures made by Inuit artists. (PHOTO COURTESY OF WAG)