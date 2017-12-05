Photo: Dec. 6 marchers say “No more violence” in Iqaluit

A young boy wears a sign that says "change starts with me" during a march through Iqaluit Dec. 6 to mark the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women and Girls, a day which coincides with the anniversary of the mass shooting of 14 women at the École Polytechnique in Montreal in 1989. "No more violence," marchers called out as they walked from the Igluvut Building to Inuksuk High School for a ceremony of remembrance and hope. "Education starts at birth, not at 18," participant Sherri Young said, when asked why she and her five-year-old son Lucassie were taking part in the event. "I want him to be a part of a generation that does not accept violence against women." According to Statistics Canada, Nunavut is consistently at the top of list for violent crime rates, including crimes against women. See more photos of the march on our Facebook page. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)