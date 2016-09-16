Photo: Dealing with high staff turnover? Expand your search

Entrepreneur and motivational speaker Mark Wafer delivers a powerful speech in Iqaluit's Astro Theatre Sept. 19 on the benefits of hiring people with disabilities during an event at the Nunavut Trade Show, hosted by the Nunavut Disabilities Makinnasuaqtiit Society. Those benefits include higher loyalty, lower absenteeism and lower turnover, said Wafer, who owns seven Tim Horton's franchises in Toronto and was born deaf. His industry typically sees more than 100 per cent annual turnover but his employees with disabilities show a turnover rate of under 40 per cent while his non-disabled employees show a turnover rate of about 55 per cent. "Hiring people with disabilities boosts morale," said Wafer. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)