Photo: Dancing the night away

Inukjuak dancers Sivunitsavut entertain a crowd last week at the Nunavik community's annual Saangautiniq dance competition, organized by the northern village. Sivunitsavut's dancers – Conilucy Kutchaka, Bonnie Ningiut, Eric Kasudlak, Lucy Mina, Andrew Naluktuk, Jacksusie Echalook and Debbie Kavik – wowed judges and took home a $10,000 prize from the event. See more photos on our Facebook page. (PHOTO BY YVES CHOQUETTE)