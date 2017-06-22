Photo: Dancing and singing to celebrate Aboriginal culture

A local square dance troupe takes the gym floor at Joamie Elementary School in Iqaluit during a free annual evening concert and dance hosted by the Alianait Arts Festival to celebrate National Aboriginal Day, June 21. The evening featured performances by the Inuksuk Drum Dancers and the Iqaluit Dance Academy as well as the accordion stylings of renowned musician Simeonie Keenainak and his band. If you like music and dancing, and you'll be in Iqaluit next weekend, the annual Alianait Arts Festival runs June 30 to July 3 and features a host of local and visiting bands, plays and other performance art. Joel Plaskett and the Emergency will play a pre-festival show June 29 at Nakasuk Elementary School in Iqaluit. Go to alianait.ca for more festival details and ticket information. And see more photos from the Aboriginal Day concert in Iqaluit on our Facebook page. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)