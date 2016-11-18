Photo: Coroner’s jury selection underway in Cape Dorset

Kids play on a play structure outside the Sam Pudlat School in Cape Dorset. The South Baffin community of 1,400 will host a coroner's inquest this week, starting Nov. 22, on the death of three-month-old Makibi Timilak Akesuk, who died in 2012. With Northwest Territories coroner Garth Eggenberger presiding, a jury of six people will be chosen to hear witnesses. The inquest is scheduled to run until Nov. 25—and you can follow the inquest this week with reporter Thomas Rohner in Cape Dorset. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)