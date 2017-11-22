Photo: Copper workshop brings out new knowledge from old skills

At the Kitikmeot Historical Society in Cambridge Bay, Eva Kakolak listens as David Amegainik looks at various objects, including some made by his father in-law Stephen Angulalik while living at Perry Island. Their discussion was part of a copper technology workshop hosted earlier this month by the KHS with Matt Pike and Kory Cooper from the University of Purdue. Participants learned many new things about copper in western Nunavut and got to try making copper tools. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE KHS)