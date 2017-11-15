Photo: Cookies and cream landscape near Pangnirtung

Low, slanted sunlight, clouds and a breathtaking South Baffin vista combine for a surreal cookies-and-cream scene Nov. 10. Our photographer says he captured this shot at a place locals call "End of the Road," because that's precisely what it is, during a lunch-hour ride with his three children just outside of Pangnirtung. He says they were listening to the kids new favourite song, "For What It's Worth," Buffalo Springfield's 1967 protest hit which beckoned people to, "Stop, hey, what's that sound? Everybody look what's going down." (PHOTO BY DAVID KILABUK)