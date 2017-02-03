Photo: Concert series warms up Iqaluit audience

Young performers from Ecole des Trois-Soleils regale family and friends at Inuksuk High School in Iqaluit with a story-song about a hot air balloon adventure Feb. 5. The performance was part of a weekend-filled concert series organized by the Iqaluit Action Lab using money they received from the Canada 150 Project. Alianait Arts Festival put on the Midwinter Concert Series, hiring more than 30 Nunavut-based musicians to perform over three days. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)