Photo: Compromise solution ends Muskrat Falls protest

A victory for Labrador Inuit: After a 12-hour meeting between Newfoundland and Labrador government officials and Indigenous leaders Oct. 25, protesters have ended their occupation of the Muskrat Falls dam site where Labrador Inuit are pictured here Oct. 24. That’s after the province agreed to supply those groups with engineering reports to explain plans for the flooding of the Muskrat Falls reservoir. Indigenous groups, including the Nunatsiavut government, will now have a chance to review those reports before initial flooding begins to be sure the Crown corporation overseeing the hydroelectric project —Nalcor Energy—has proper methylmercury mitigation measures in place. You can read more about the agreement at TheIndependent.ca. (PHOTO BY JUSTIN BRAKE/ THE INDEPENDENT)