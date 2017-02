An Airbus A350-1000 sits on the tarmac at the Iqaluit airport Feb. 21. A Tweet from the French aircraft company said it was kicking off a series of cold-weather tests in Nunavut's capital, appropriate since it's been hovering around -30 C all week. "There's no place like Iqaluit, Canada, to test our A350-1000 under extreme cold conditions!" said the Tweet. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)