Photo: Codeshare kaput… First Air announces it’s out

BFFs no more: In a late-in-the-day news release issued by First Air, the northern airline announced that it is terminating its codeshare relationship with Canadian North effective May 16, 2017— the agreement that allows both airlines to share routes rather than duplicate service. “The codeshare achieved the efficiencies and schedule improvements that First Air had hoped for. However, our customers have told us that they strongly prefer to fly First Air on its own,” said Brock Friesen, president and CEO of First Air, in the news release. Canadian North president Steve Hankirk followed up with a statement saying the company is “disappointed by First Air’s sudden, unilateral decision to terminate the codeshare agreement with our airline, given the numerous efficiencies and schedule improvements it had enabled.” Read more on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (FILE PHOTO)