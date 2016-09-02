Photo: Coast Guard brings special two-wheeled surprise to Taloyoak

From Victoria, B.C., with love. When the Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Sir Wilfred Laurier stopped into Taloyoak last week, they had some special cargo to deliver — 38 free bicycles collected by staff at the CCGS base in Victoria. The Polar Bike Project was started by a staffer and avid mountain biker who was transferred to Nunavut and saw the need for kids' bikes. All the bikes were donated by families in Victoria. Organizers hope to make it an annual event for a different community each year. (PHOTO BY COLLEEN TUCKTOO RUBEN)