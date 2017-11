Photo: Clyde River Ranger inducted into Order of Military Merit

Clyde River's Levi Palituq, a 22-year veteran in the Canadian Rangers, is inducted as a Member of the Order of Military Merit by Canada's new Governor General, Julie Payette, at a Rideau Hall ceremony Nov. 10. "Created in 1972, the Order of Military Merit recognizes meritorious service and devotion to duty by members of the Canadian Armed Forces," the Governor General's website says. Palituq is a member of 1 Canadian Ranger Patrol Group, in Yellowknife, N.W.T. (PHOTO COURTESY GOVERNOR GENERAL)