Photo: Clyde River Inuit win Supreme Court case

BREAKING: The Supreme Court of Canada has quashed a decision that the National Energy Board issued in June 2014 to approve a seismic testing project in Baffin Bay, saying the NEB breached their duty to consult the Inuit of Clyde River. Here, residents take part in a 2014 march in opposition to planned seismic testing in the waters of eastern Nunavut. Read more coverage of the ruling later on nunatsiaqonline.ca. (FILE PHOTO)