Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavut July 19, 2017 - 7:45 am

Photo: Clyde River Inuit win Supreme Court case

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
BREAKING: The Supreme Court of Canada has quashed a decision that the National Energy Board issued in June 2014 to approve a seismic testing project in Baffin Bay, saying the NEB breached their duty to consult the Inuit of Clyde River. Here, residents take part in a 2014 march in opposition to planned seismic testing in the waters of eastern Nunavut. Read more coverage of the ruling later on nunatsiaqonline.ca. (FILE PHOTO)
BREAKING: The Supreme Court of Canada has quashed a decision that the National Energy Board issued in June 2014 to approve a seismic testing project in Baffin Bay, saying the NEB breached their duty to consult the Inuit of Clyde River. Here, residents take part in a 2014 march in opposition to planned seismic testing in the waters of eastern Nunavut. Read more coverage of the ruling later on nunatsiaqonline.ca. (FILE PHOTO)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

 THIS WEEK’S ADS

 ADVERTISING


        