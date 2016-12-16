Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavut December 16, 2016 - 3:40 pm

Photo: Clyde River charity puts out spread for Christmas

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Clyde River's Ilisaqsivik Society celebrates the holidays Dec. 15 at its annual Christmas party. Ilisaqsivik offers a variety of community-based services including health and wellness programs for mothers and children, literacy programs, access to computers and counseling, a men’s healing group, women’s sewing circle, an elders’ group and a youth council. Ilisaqsivik is now closed until Jan. 3. (PHOTO COURTESY OF ILISAQSIVIK)
Clyde River's Ilisaqsivik Society celebrates the holidays Dec. 15 at its annual Christmas party. Ilisaqsivik offers a variety of community-based services including health and wellness programs for mothers and children, literacy programs, access to computers and counseling, a men’s healing group, women’s sewing circle, an elders’ group and a youth council. Ilisaqsivik is now closed until Jan. 3. (PHOTO COURTESY OF ILISAQSIVIK)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

 THIS WEEK’S ADS

 ADVERTISING


        