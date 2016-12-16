Photo: Clyde River charity puts out spread for Christmas

Clyde River's Ilisaqsivik Society celebrates the holidays Dec. 15 at its annual Christmas party. Ilisaqsivik offers a variety of community-based services including health and wellness programs for mothers and children, literacy programs, access to computers and counseling, a men’s healing group, women’s sewing circle, an elders’ group and a youth council. Ilisaqsivik is now closed until Jan. 3. (PHOTO COURTESY OF ILISAQSIVIK)