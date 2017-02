Visual artist Nancy Saunders, who goes by the name Niap, adds her artistic touch to the soon-to-open Youth and Family Activity Room in Kuujjuaq. Saunders is decorating the walls of the new facility with Inuit imagery, from traditional tattoo markings to colourful tundra flowers. The new centre opens to the public March 1; read more about it this week at Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)