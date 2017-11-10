Photo: Circuit court touches down in Nunavik

Kativik Regional Police Force officers meet Quebec's circuit court charter after it lands in Puvirnituq Nov. 13, carrying a Quebec criminal court judge, Crown prosecutors, correctional workers and detainees from Amos. Court will be held until Nov. 17 in the Nunavik community, one of only two in the region with a courthouse. Read more about the mechanisms of Nunavik's largely mobile justice system—and the challenges it faces—next week on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)