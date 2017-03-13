NEWS: Nunavut
March 13, 2017 - 6:40 am
Photo: Circling the skies over Cape Dorset
NUNATSIAQ NEWS
The aurora swirl in the skies over Kinngait last week. Eric Langdon caught this unusual formation of Northern Lights, which he calls the Aurora Portal, March 3 from a view point at Aupalatuk Park near Cape Dorset. Northern photographers are enjoying a particularly active and vibrant aurora season this year, which will soon wind down as longer stretches of daylight come to the Arctic. (PHOTO BY ERIC LANGDON)