NEWS: Nunavut December 19, 2017 - 8:00 am

Photo: Christmas magic in Pangnirtung

Holiday magic. Children at the Alookie School kindergarten class in Pangnirtung perform in a Christmas play Dec. 13. (PHOTO BY DAVID KILABUK)
