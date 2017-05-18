Photo: Celebrating the seal

Carol Pedersen Tootoo of Iqaluit poses with her sealskin creations at the sealing industry dinner for federal politicians and officials held May 16 in Ottawa. Tootoo and nine other designers from Nunavut, Nunavik and Labrador set up pop-up stores at the event to show off their seal products and advocate for the Canadian sealing industry. On the menu: seal loin, seared seal liver, rare grilled seal heart and crispy fried seal flippers. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE NUNAVUT ARTS AND CRAFTS ASSOCIATION)