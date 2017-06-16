Photo: Celebrating National Aboriginal Day with food and music

Janet Laisa, right, digs into a feast of country food at the Iqaluit Elder’s Qammaq, June 21, along with Marielle Rougerie, centre, and twin brothers August, left and Ernest, during National Aboriginal Day celebrations. The event included a free outdoor barbecue hosted by local Iqaluit RCMP members and music in the Qammaq from the Inuksuk Drum Dancers. "Today, we stand with our Indigenous friends and families across the country and observe our unique spiritualities, beliefs and rich histories—all of which helped to shape Canada," said Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna, in a statement issued June 21. "I encourage all Nunavummiut to celebrate our identity today and every day. Strength of character and commitment to our identity leads to a prosperous, healthy Nunavut." See more photos from the Iqaluit event on our Facebook page. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)