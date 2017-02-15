Photo: Celebrating Inuit writers and artists

Inuit artist Germaine Arnaktauyok, who, among other achievements, designed the reverse of the two-dollar coin issued by the Royal Canadian Mint in 1999 to commemorate the creation of Nunavut, speaks with fans during a book and print signing, hosted by Nunavut publisher Inhabit Media, in the Koojesse Room of Iqaluit's Frobisher Inn, Feb. 18. Arnaktauyok, and many other Nunavut authors and artists from across the territory, gathered in Iqaluit to promote their most recent publications—part of ongoing events celebrating Inuktitut Language Month. Inhabit Media co-founder Neil Christopher said Nunavut's young publishing industry is slowly, but steadily, coming into its own as a host of multi-generational authors contribute in their own way to Nunavut's literary landscape. Read more later on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)