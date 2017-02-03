Photo: Celebrating black history, North of 60

Lekan Thomas stands in front of a billboard at Inuksuk High School in Iqaluit displaying posters with the logo for Black History Month Nunavut that he designed Feb. 7. Thomas, a part-time substitute teacher and janitor at the school who has called Iqaluit home for eight years, is helping to organize a number of events for Black History Month in Nunavut's capital. That includes DJing at the popular Jabula event for the third year in a row, held this year on Feb. 25 at the Legion in Iqaluit. Jabula, in the Ndebele dialect, means "happy" or "rejoice." Nunatsiaq News sat down this week to collect perspectives from Iqaluit's Black community. Read story later on nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)