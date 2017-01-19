Photo: Catching air in Iqaluit

Inuksuk High School student Simon Winsor demonstrates to his peers the one-foot high-kick in the school gym Jan. 18. The demonstration followed a visit to the school from Olympic medalist Clara Hughes and her crew from Bell Let's Talk, an initiative that raises awareness around mental illness and raises money to fund mental health programs. Today is Let's Talk Day which means Bell will donate five cents to Canadian mental health programs for every text message, mobile and long distance call made by Bell Canada customers; every tweet using #BellLetsTalk; and, every Instagram post using #BellLetsTalk. Last year, Bell Let’s Talk Day generated 125.9 million messages of support and Bell increased its funding for Canadian mental health programs by more than $6.2 million. (PHOTO BY LISA GREGOIRE)