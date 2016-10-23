Photo: CASP conference kicks off in Iqaluit

Natan Obed, the president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, garners a standing ovation the morning of Oct. 27 following his presentation on the National Inuit Suicide Prevention Strategy, given as a keynote address to the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention conference, which opened in Iqaluit Oct. 26. Obed said the greatest challenge in developing and implementing the strategy is to build a shared understanding of how to approach suicide prevention. The conference, which features about 80 speakers and presenters, brings suicide prevention researchers and activists together with Nunavut residents from around the territory. It continues until Oct. 29 at Inuksuk High School in Iqaluit. Read more later on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY JIM BELL)